Kurt Angle announced during Monday’s WWE Raw broadcast that Ronda Rousey will be returning to WWE at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. She’ll be signing her “official Raw contract” at the show.

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, February 25th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive Raw brand event and the final Raw PPV before Wrestlemania 34.