– For those who are wondering, Daniel Bryan will be working all SmackDown events including TV and live events starting with Monday in Ottawa, Ontario. He’s slated to wrestle The Miz at the show. Here’s the lineup:

*AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship

*Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

*Jeff Hardy vs. Rusev for the US Championship

– Also, Ronda Rousey is advertised for the Raw Live Event in Anaheim, CA on 6/24 at The Honda Center.