Ronda Rousey’s Mother Seen Sitting At Ringside For WWE Event

AnnMaria De Mars, who is the mother of former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, was at ringside for a WWE live event earlier this week in Santiago, Chile.

Rousey was able to successfully retain the title over Nia Jax at this show. Both Rousey and her mother took to social media to remember the night.

De Mars wrote the following in the caption of this post, “Went to my first @wwe event yesterday with our whole team from @strongmindesp It was way cooler than I expected #WWESantiago.”

Rousey is slated to make her next title defense as the Raw Women’s Champion against Jax at TLC pay-per-view event on Sunday, December 16th, 2018 in San Jose, California at the SAP Center.