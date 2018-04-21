Roppongi 3K To Appear On Upcoming ROH War Of The Worlds Tour

ROH issued the following:

Sho and Yoh, Roppongi 3K, make their Ring of Honor return in Lowell, MA as part of the War of the Worlds Tour! The team spent much of 2016 and 2017 on a learning excursion in the United States with ROH and return nearly a year after achieving several career milestones and becoming one of the best teams in the world!



Taken under the wing of Rocky Romero and joining the dominant group known as CHAOS in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Sho and Yoh were revealed as the mystery team that Romero had promised at NJPW’s October 2017 event King of Pro Wrestling and captured their first IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship from Funky Future! The next month, the duo proved that being under the CHAOS umbrella had helped accent their international travel to CMLL and ROH and take them to the next level when they won the 2017 Super Jr. Tag League Tournament, defeating Super 69 in the Finals!



Roppongi 3K have taken it to a new level in 2018, capturing their second IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships from the Young Bucks at the New Beginning in Sapporo and, by doing so, became just the 12th team in the 20-year history of the hotly-contested championships to hold them twice! The duo returns to ROH with a new confidence and nearly a year’s worth of high level successes under their belts.



Who will Roppongi 3K face? Will they continue the battles of CHAOS against the already-announced Los Ingobernables de Japon or natural rivals Bullet Club? Keep it locked in on ROHWrestilng.com to see who Roppongi 3K will face on ALL FOUR STOPS of the War of the Worlds Tour!