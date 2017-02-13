Rosa Mendes Announces Her Retirement From WWE

Rosa Mendes has announced her retirement from WWE.

Mendes, who debuted on WWE’s main roster in 2008, said via Instagram that her decision was based on wanting to spend more time with her family and work on her nutrition business.

She also talked her decision to retire in an interview with WWE.com.

“For years, my dream was to become a WWE champion. And, now that I’ve brought a life into this world, and I’m with the man of my dreams, it’s different,” said Mendes.

“I want to be here for my daughter. Realistically, being gone more than 300 days out of the year, it’s hard to be a mother and have your own business.

“I think it would be impossible for me to give 100 percent to my daughter and my business. And, you have to give 150 percent when you’re in WWE.

“It’s sad in a way because I’m in love with the WWE Universe – the girls are doing absolutely amazing. And wrestling has evolved too.

“But I still watch every single week and I love that I can watch with my daughter and fiancée in the comfort of my home.”

Reflecting on her WWE career, Mendes added: “I’ve been able to perform in front of thousands and thousands of people for so many years, and not a lot of people can say that.

“I’ve got to thank Vince McMahon for giving me the opportunity to do what I loved for so many years.”