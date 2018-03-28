Rosa Mendes Explains Why She’s Coming Out Of Retirement

Former WWE star Rosa Mendes recently spoke with Chris Featherstone of the Pancakes and Powerslams Podcast to talk about various topics. During the interview, she explains why she decided to come out of retirement. Here is what she had to say (transcript courtesy ProWrestling.Net):

“I feel like when I retired, I had a little bit of regret that I wasn’t in the ring enough. Actually, a lot of regret. My father was in the ICU recently, and on his death bed and he was on life support. And, at the same time, Bobby [Schubenski] had a separation. So, it was one of those moments in my life where I looked at my father, and he was dying, and I thought to myself, I don’t ever want to have any regrets. I don’t ever want to be in a position where I’m laying here just like my dad, and that I never fulfilled my dream of having a five-star match in the ring. And I’ve never felt that. And I have a daughter now, and I never want her to have any regrets.

“So, I’m looking at her and raising her, and how could I tell her to do something that I didn’t do? How could I tell her, ‘Follow your dreams, do everything you’ve ever wanted and have no fear,’ when I didn’t do that in my life. So basically… that kind of snapped in my head, and I was like, I have to go back in the ring. I have to. What’s the match that I could back, and even if I won or lost, I gave it every.”