Rosemary Speaks Out On Shoot Incident With Sexy Star At TripleMania XXV; See Video Of Incident

There was a shoot incident involving Global Force Wrestling’s Rosemary and masked luchadora Sexy Star at Saturday night’s Triplemanía XXV show in Mexico City that resulted in Rosemary’s elbow popping from an armbar finisher.

The reports are that Star put the move on legitimately to end a four-way match for the Reina de Reinas title that also involved Lady Shani and Ayako Hamada.

According to PWInsider.com, Rosemary’s injury is said to not be that serious and she is not expected to be out of action for too long.

It was noted that Lady Shani and Star were legitimately shooting on each other at one point during the match. The backstage scene was said to be “extremely tense.” Star left the arena but was brought back by Vampiro and she apologized to Rosemary. She then quickly left again.

Shani was still upset after the match and was reportedly looking for Star backstage to finish what they started.

Here is a video of the incident.

Rosemary spoke out on the incident Sunday night on Twitter. Via the social media platform, Rosemary took direct aim at Star for her actions in the ring and after in the locker room.

She wrote, “Let me make this perfectly clear: if you take liberties with someone else’s body when they are giving it to you and trusting you to keep them safe, you are not tough. You are an asshole. And you don’t belong in this business.

“Sexy Star decided to do that this weekend at Triplemania. And while I have remained quiet on social media until I was more calm to address the situation, I have now been informed that she is telling people that it us a work. You are all now being informed that Sexy Star is a liar. She was a liar in the locker room when she was forced to apologize and instead cooked up some bullshit excuse that she “didn’t know” and she is a liar now. You know if you are torquing on someone’s arm. You know an armbar is a real and dangerous hold.

“The only reason your face is not broken right now is because a little voice inside my head as I lay on the apron kept repeating, “Don’t go to Mexican prison…” (thanks, Demon)

“However, turning to positives: the outreach from the wrestling community has been incredible. I’m overwhelmed with how much love I feel right now from friends, fans and people I have yet to meet in this amazing business. We are a family and we protect our own. If you violate that, you are not welcome here.

“I also want to thank the AAA locker room. Multiple people came up to me saying how sorry and disgusted they were. Thank you Hamada and Shani, who also had to deal with bullshit from Star during that match. Thank you Vampiro, for professionally trying to calm a volatile situation, though, as you know, once the excuses started pouring out of Sexy Star’s mouth in lieu of an apology, it was over.

“Thank you to the amazing GFW locker room, both present that night and not. I have so much support from everyone and talent, crew and office have all reached out to show me that.”