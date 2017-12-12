Rosemary Talks Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Division, Working With Allie, More

Rosemary spoke with the Irish Mirror to talk about various topics. Here are some of the highlights:



Impact Knockouts division:



“It’s time for the current women to step up and, not be given, but take the role left when Gail Kim retired. The Knockouts division is in, shall we say, a renaissance. There is no outstanding veteran in the division any longer. … It’s up to Rosemary, Sienna, Allie, Laurel Van Ness, it’s up to somebody to take that role, which is something that we’re set up to do.”



Working with Allie:



“It is funny, because we spent so many years as rivals on the independent scene, but once we became a functioning duo, it really took off with our fans. We know each other better than most people know us, which is why I think we work so well as allies instead of rivals.”