Royal Rumble Match Update, Promo For New WWE Network Show

– As noted, WWE Network will premiere a new discussion show with JBL, Paul Heyman and Peter Rosenberg tonight after RAW goes off the air. “Bring It To The Table” will see the three discussion hot topics and questions from fans. Below is a promo for the show:

– Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E are now official for the 30-man Royal Rumble main event later this month. They join Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar as confirmed entrants.