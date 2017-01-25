Royal Rumble’s Most Dominant Performer, AJ Styles On John Cena, Fans On WWE Stars – SI Swimsuit

– WWE posted this video looking at the Royal Rumble match’s most dominant performer – Kane.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who they would most like to see on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s upcoming Swimsuit Issue – RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Lana, Maryse, Mickie James, Naomi, Natalya, Nia Jax, Nikki Bella, Sasha Banks, Summer Rae or Tamina Snuka. As of this writing, 31% voted for Bliss while 19% went with Bayley, 12% with Becky, 7% for Lana, 6% for Nia, 6% for Sasha and 4% for Nikki.

– WWE Champion AJ Styles tweeted the following after his in-ring showdown with Royal Rumble opponent John Cena on last night’s SmackDown: