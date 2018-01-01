Rules For Women’s And Men’s Royal Rumble Matches

WWE issued the following:

Oftentimes, men’s and women’s sports have slightly different regulations. The basketball is smaller in the women’s leagues and the games are shorter; women’s tennis features fewer sets than a men’s match; body-checking is prohibited in women’s hockey. However, as revealed by Raw General Manager Kurt Angle in the opening minutes of Monday Night Raw, management of both Raw and SmackDown LIVE have agreed that the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match will feature no such alterations to its rules.



In other words, the historic Women’s match will be contested in the exact same fashion as the Men’s match: 30 Superstars will enter, one at a time, at consistent intervals. An elimination occurs when a Superstar is sent over the top rope with both feet touching the floor, and the last woman standing will receive a Championship Match at WrestleMania.



The field has already begun to fill for both matches. Naomi, Asuka, Natalya and Ruby Riott have declared for the Women’s match, while John Cena joins Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Elias as confirmed participants in the Men’s. Both matches can be seen at the Royal Rumble event, streaming live Sunday, Jan. 28, on the award-winning WWE Network.