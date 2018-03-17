Rumor Killer On AJ Styles Suffering Injury At WWE Event

WWE held a live event on Friday in New York City, NY at the Madison Square Garden. At the event, the sports entertainment company did an angle that made fans believe that AJ Styles suffered a serious injury.

Styles was slated to tag up with Shinsuke Nakamura against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

However, the match never started due to the fact that Owens and Zayn attacked Styles and Nakamura from behind with Styles appearing to have a leg injury as a result of the attack.

This led to one referee throwing up the “X” sign and Styles was helped to the back. This led to Nakamura defeating Owens in a singles match that saw the finish once Zayn interferes. Styles came back out with a steel chair and attacked Owens and Zayn.

Styles is fine and is not injured. Now, Styles is slated to defend the WWE Title against Nakamura at the biggest event of the year for the sports entertainment company, WrestleMania 34.