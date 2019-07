There were reports circulating online that the angle with Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley from RAW was done to write Strowman out of storylines so he can heal from a legitimate injury.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that neither Bobby Lashley nor Braun Strowman are actually injured and the purpose of the angle was to increase RAW’s teenage demographic.

It is possible that Strowman will take a few weeks off to sell the angle.