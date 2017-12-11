Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Joining Cast Of Creed 2

Actor Sylvester Stallone teased on his Instagram account on Monday that he would be making a major announcement and referred to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:

“Big challenges come in all shapes and forms! Very cool announcement at noon! #brocklesnar #rockybalboa1976”

The next film in the Rocky franchise is Creed 2, which continues the story of Rocky Balboa mentoring the son of Adonis Creed, the son of Rocky’s original rival, Apollo Creed. The plot for the film is that Creed will face off with Victor Drago, the son of the man who killed his father in Rocky IV, Ivan Drago.

Casting for Victor has called for a “big fighter” in his 20s-30s. PWInsider.com is reporting that producers have been seeking someone with legitimate amateur or professional fighting experiences, specifically MMA.

However, Stallone has since announced that he has stepped aside as director of the film in favor of Stephen Caples Jr. No word yet on why he included Lesnar in the post.