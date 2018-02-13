Rumor Killer On Jeff Jarrett Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Despite the fact that there was a rumor going around online that stated Jeff Jarrett is set to join the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame class, it’s incorrect. There was a report that went around on Tuesday claiming PWInsider reported that sources in the company had heard that Jarrett will be inducted this year.

A site quoted PWInsider’s Mike Johnson as saying, “There are guys inside of WWE that have come to me and said that they have heard Jeff Jarrett is being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame. While I have no idea that this is the case or not but there certainly seems to be some smoke floating around. Whether there is fire to that smoke, I don’t know.”

However, that is not true as Johnson could neither confirm nor deny that Jarrett is being considered.

WWE holds their 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, April 6th in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center. Bill Goldberg will headline the class.