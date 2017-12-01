Rumor Killer On NXT Superstar Leaving WWE

It’s well known by now that Lio Rush received a lot of backlash from WWE Superstars and WWE officials after his tweet about Emma being released by WWE.
As noted, Rush has removed references to WWE on his Twitter profile and changed his hometown from Orlando to Baltimore. This led to speculation that WWE may release this NXT star.
Last night, at an NXT live event in Lakeland, Rush had a match against Adrian Jaoude.
Lio Rush vs Adrian #NxtLakeland 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/tfdwbp9uVh
— MORGUNSHOW (@MorGunShow) December 1, 2017