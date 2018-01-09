Rumor Killer On Sheamus Being Involved In A Car Accident, Asuka and The Miz On Teaming Together

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Over the weekend, rumors began making the rounds on social media that former Raw Tag Team Champion Sheamus got involved in a serious car accident. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet took to Twitter to make it clear that the rumors are false.

– It was announced that the team of The Miz and Asuka will represent Raw in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge tournament, airing exclusively on Facebook Watch beginning next Tuesday. The A-Lister and The Empress of Tomorrow reacted to the news on Twitter with the following:

