Rumor Killer On Sheamus Being Involved In A Car Accident, Asuka and The Miz On Teaming Together

– Over the weekend, rumors began making the rounds on social media that former Raw Tag Team Champion Sheamus got involved in a serious car accident. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet took to Twitter to make it clear that the rumors are false.

To all the people writing me about it, this Sheamus thing is a hoax. Calm down. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 7, 2018

– It was announced that the team of The Miz and Asuka will represent Raw in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge tournament, airing exclusively on Facebook Watch beginning next Tuesday. The A-Lister and The Empress of Tomorrow reacted to the news on Twitter with the following:

We will give you a must-see show. An unstoppable force you cannot miss! @mikethemiz is the STAR of #AsukaCity! 🤡😎🏅 #WWEMMC — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 8, 2018