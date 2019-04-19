Rumor Killer Regarding All Elite Wrestling’s Television Deal

TheWrap.com reporter Tony Maglio recently noted that All Elite Wrestling’s television deal would likely be something the promotion would have to pay for and would only be one hour in length.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has said that this isn’t the case:

“One hour is false. Time buy is false. It’s the exact opposite. Look at sports rights, Bellator, Matchroom, UFC on ESPN, people are offering tons of money both for weekly live programming and also to get their streaming services starting. That’s the reason this thing is starting this year.

One of the reasons the deal hasn’t been signed yet is because of multiple bidders.”