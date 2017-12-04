Rumor Killer Regarding Daniel Bryan Wrestling In WWE

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

An article published on The UK Sun about Daniel Bryan being cleared by doctors to wrestle has created online speculation that Bryan will be returning to action at the Royal Rumble PPV. The article cites comments from a Brie Bella podcast appearance which was recapped here on NoDQ last week.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Bryan has not been cleared by a WWE doctor as of a few days ago.

