Rumor Killer Regarding Daniel Bryan Wrestling In WWE

An article published on The UK Sun about Daniel Bryan being cleared by doctors to wrestle has created online speculation that Bryan will be returning to action at the Royal Rumble PPV. The article cites comments from a Brie Bella podcast appearance which was recapped here on NoDQ last week.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Bryan has not been cleared by a WWE doctor as of a few days ago.

As of a few days ago, WWE had not cleared him. https://t.co/tQeaOEJaPM — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 4, 2017

I wish people would quit reading conspiracies into this. Dr. Joseph Maroon is in charge of WWE medical. He believes he is not healthy to wrestle. Many others have similarly not been cleared (Edge, Foley and others). The doctor, not Vince, will make whatever decision. https://t.co/5mnqqonLZg — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 4, 2017