Rumor Killer Regarding Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Match

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Both Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com have shot down a claim by Brad Shepard that Paul Heyman was upset about Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura being on the WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff.

