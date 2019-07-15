Rumor Killer Regarding Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Match

Both Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com have shot down a claim by Brad Shepard that Paul Heyman was upset about Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura being on the WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff.
According to a source in #WWE, there was lots of confusion as to why the Intercontinental Championship match was not on the main card. I’m told Paul Heyman was more upset about it than Finn Balor. #WWE #ExtremeRules
— Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) July 14, 2019
No truth to story making rounds @HeymanHustle was upset backstage at Extreme Rules over IC title being on Kickoff Show. In fact, talent were showing the rumor to Heyman & joking about it with him backstage tonight. No blowups backstage at PPV with anyone, Heyman or otherwise.
— Mike Johnson (@MikePWInsider) July 15, 2019
According to reputable sources, the random report claiming Paul Heyman was upset about Finn Balor vs Nakamura taking place on the kickoff show is false. I’m told people were laughing about the report backstage and one source in the know said it’s “one hundred percent bulls*hit.”
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 15, 2019