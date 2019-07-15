Rumor Killer Regarding Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Match

Both Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com have shot down a claim by Brad Shepard that Paul Heyman was upset about Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura being on the WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff.

According to a source in #WWE, there was lots of confusion as to why the Intercontinental Championship match was not on the main card. I’m told Paul Heyman was more upset about it than Finn Balor. #WWE #ExtremeRules — Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) July 14, 2019

No truth to story making rounds @HeymanHustle was upset backstage at Extreme Rules over IC title being on Kickoff Show. In fact, talent were showing the rumor to Heyman & joking about it with him backstage tonight. No blowups backstage at PPV with anyone, Heyman or otherwise. — Mike Johnson (@MikePWInsider) July 15, 2019