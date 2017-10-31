Rumor Killer Regarding Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

A post on Reddit noted that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows removed references to WWE from their Twitter profiles. This led to online speculation that the duo were released from WWE.
This is not the case (at least for now) as Anderson and Gallows were with the other RAW superstars on an airplane leaving for the European tour.
Baltimore.
An absolute #GoodBrotherTown
Thanks to @JimmysSeafood for takin care of #TheBbbbBoys..
UK 🇬🇧 bound ✈️ for #WWELive #TexN2Badd 🍣
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) October 31, 2017