The website Forbes.com has a story about WWE possibly cutting talents in early 2020 with Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com being attributed as the source of the report. However, Alvarez has shot down the idea that he has reported any such thing:

I don't do this a lot but I've seen this one everywhere for weeks. I never said anything APPROACHING this: https://t.co/473YnPUo4L — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) November 29, 2019