Rumor On John Cena and WWE WrestleMania 36

Heard recently that John Cena wants to do something substantial at WrestleMania. More than just an appearance like last year. Cena resides within the Tampa area, seems like this Mania is important to him.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) 19 December 2019