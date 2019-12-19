Rumor On John Cena and WWE WrestleMania 36

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

John Cena wants to do something substantial at next year’s WWE WrestleMania, according to WrestleVotes. Something more than just an appearance like he did this year.

Cena resides within the Tampa area and it seems like this WrestleMania is important to him.

