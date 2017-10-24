Rumor On John Cena Being Special Referee For Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal, NJPW Star Unhappy With Enzo Amore

John Cena appears during a featured session at the South by Southwest Film Festival on Monday, March 13, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: TXJP105

– While there has been talk about John Cena being the special guest referee for Brock Lesnar and Jinder Mahal at Survivor Series, nothing is said to be set in stone at this time. WWE is reportedly considering other top stars for the role as well.

– NJPW star KUSHIDA reacted to Enzo Amore using his wind-up punch move with the following message:

