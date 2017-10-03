Rumor On John Cena’s Next Feud, Big Cass On How He Almost Burned Down His Apartment, Bobby Roode

– After losing to Roman Reigns at WWE No Mercy, John Cena hinted that he was stepping away from WWE for a while. On Raw Talk that night, Cena said Reigns had become the man, and the appearance had fans talking on social media about a possible retirement.

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cena will be off the road the next few weeks to film the Transformers spinoff movie Bumblebee but is currently scheduled to wrestle at the Survivor Series on November 19.

His rumored opponent, according to CagesideSeats.com, is Bray Wyatt.

– On an all-new WWE Story Time, Big Cass reveals how he almost burned down his apartment while rooming with Dean Ambrose.

– On the latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas, artist Rob Schamberger paints Booby Roode.