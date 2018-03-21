Rumor On When John Cena vs. The Undertaker Will Be Announced

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center on the USA Network, John Cena once again challenged The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 34. However, Taker didn’t show but instead, his brother, Kane, did and choke slammed the former WWE Champion.



Cena will battle Kane in a singles match on next week’s episode of Raw.

According to CagesideSeats.com, the Undertaker vs. Cena match at WrestleMania 34 may not be made official until the go home episode of Monday Night Raw.