Rumor Regarding Brock Lesnar’s WWE WrestleMania 36 Opponent

Right now, the current rumor going around is that Brock Lesnar will be facing either Cain Velasquez or Tyson Fury at Wrestlemania 36. Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com noted the following regarding the rumors:

As far as Lesnar goes, WWE are looking at two options. One would see him face Cain Velasquez in what the company would bill as a ‘rubber match’ as Velasquez dethroned Lesnar for the UFC heavyweight title in MMA and Lesnar defeated Velasquez on his WWE debut at Crown Jewel in October.

However, if Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder to become the WBC heavyweight champion of the world, the allure of having a boxing world champion face Lesnar is expected to be too much for Vince McMahon.

Lesnar is expected back on WWE television in January to set up a match for the Royal Rumble PPV.