Rumored Card For WrestleMania 34

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network and is the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured on the card.

Here are the rumored matches:

John Cena vs. The Undertaker

Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Title Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Ronda Rousey and partner vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

Intercontinental Title Match: The Miz (c) vs. Braun Strowman

Raw Women’s Title Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

Smackdown Live Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka

Seth Rollins vs. Jason Jordan

Cruiserweight Title Tournament Final