Coming off this week’s SmackDown Live, here is the rumored card for the WWE Clash of Champions PPV on December 17th:

WWE Title (Confirmed)

AJ Styles (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Titles

Usos (c) vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

U.S. Title

Baron Corbin (c) vs. Bobby Roode

Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

New Day vs. Rusev and Aiden English

Charlotte/Natalya/Naomi vs. Ruby Riot/Liv Morgan/Sarah Logan