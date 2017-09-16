Rumored Card For WWE Hell In A Cell PPV

Here is the current rumored card for the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV on Sunday, October 8th:

Hell in a Cell (confirmed)

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

WWE Title

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (confirmed)

Smackdown Tag Team Titles (Rumored to be HIAC)

The New Day (c) vs. The Usos

United States Title (Unconfirmed)

AJ Styles (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Smackdown Women’s Title

Natalya (c) vs. TBD (rumored to be Charlotte or Becky Lynch)

Randy Orton vs. Rusev (feud rumored to be continuing)

Sami Zayn vs. Aiden English (feud rumored to be continuing)

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler (these two rumored to be feuding)