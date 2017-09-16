Rumored Card For WWE Hell In A Cell PPV

Here is the current rumored card for the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV on Sunday, October 8th:
Hell in a Cell (confirmed)
Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon
WWE Title
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (confirmed)
Smackdown Tag Team Titles (Rumored to be HIAC)
The New Day (c) vs. The Usos
United States Title (Unconfirmed)
AJ Styles (c) vs. Baron Corbin
Smackdown Women’s Title
Natalya (c) vs. TBD (rumored to be Charlotte or Becky Lynch)
Randy Orton vs. Rusev (feud rumored to be continuing)
Sami Zayn vs. Aiden English (feud rumored to be continuing)
Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler (these two rumored to be feuding)