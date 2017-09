Here is the current rumored card for the NXT Takeover: Houston PPV on November 18th…

NXT Title

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Adam Cole

NXT Tag Titles

Sanity vs. Undisputed vs. Authors of Pain

NXT Women’s Title four-way

Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce vs. TBD

Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream