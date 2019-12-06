Rumored Full Card For The WWE TLC PPV

While WWE hasn’t officially announced matches for the upcoming TLC PPV, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has provided a list of rumored matches for the event:

Tables, Ladders, Chairs match (announced by the Target center)

Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin (announced by the Target center)

Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev (announced by the Target center)

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy (strongly rumored)

RAW Tag Team Titles (strongly rumored)

Viking Raiders vs. The OC

WWE Title (rumored)

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan (or possibly The Miz if WWE holds off on another Bryan match)

IC Title (rumored)

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Braun Strowman

Smackdown Tag Team Titles (rumored)

New Day vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles (rumored)

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens (rumored)