Rumored Full Card For WWE NXT Takeover: New York (Spoilers)

Based off the most recent NXT and NXT UK TV tapings, here is the rumored card for NXT Takeover: New York during Wrestlemania 35 weekend:
NXT Championship Match
Tommaso Ciampa (Champion) vs. Johnny Gargano
NXT Women’s Championship Match
Shayna Baszler (Champion) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Io Shirai vs. Kairi Sane
NXT North American Championship Match
Velveteen Dream (Champion) vs. Matt Riddle vs. Adam Cole
NXT Tag Team Championship Match
War Raiders (Champions) vs. winner of Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
NXT UK Championship Match
Pete Dunne (Champion) vs. WALTER