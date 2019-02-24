Rumored Full Card For WWE NXT Takeover: New York (Spoilers)

Based off the most recent NXT and NXT UK TV tapings, here is the rumored card for NXT Takeover: New York during Wrestlemania 35 weekend:

NXT Championship Match

Tommaso Ciampa (Champion) vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Shayna Baszler (Champion) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Io Shirai vs. Kairi Sane

NXT North American Championship Match

Velveteen Dream (Champion) vs. Matt Riddle vs. Adam Cole

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

War Raiders (Champions) vs. winner of Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

NXT UK Championship Match

Pete Dunne (Champion) vs. WALTER