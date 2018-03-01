Rumored Lineup For WrestleMania 34

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network.

Here is what the card is rumored to look like:

Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Title Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (officially announced)

WWE Cruiserweight Title final (officially announced)

RAW Women’s Title Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Asuka (rumored)

Mixed Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon (rumored)

Singles Match: John Cena vs. The Undertaker (rumored)

Andre The Giant memorial battle royal (rumored)

Intercontinental Title Match: The Miz (c) vs. Braun Strowman (rumored)

Singles Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor (rumored)

Singles Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (rumored)