Rumored Lineup For WrestleMania 34

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network.
Here is what the card is rumored to look like:
Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns
WWE Title Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (officially announced)
WWE Cruiserweight Title final (officially announced)
RAW Women’s Title Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Asuka (rumored)
Mixed Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon (rumored)
Singles Match: John Cena vs. The Undertaker (rumored)
Andre The Giant memorial battle royal (rumored)
Intercontinental Title Match: The Miz (c) vs. Braun Strowman (rumored)
Singles Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor (rumored)
Singles Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (rumored)