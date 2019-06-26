Rumored Match For Aleister Black, Jerry Lawler’s WWE Future

Twitter account @WrestleVotes provided the following notes regarding Aleister Black and Jerry “The King” Lawler:

As of now, Aleister Black is scheduled to work Extreme Rules. I can’t 100% confirm his opponent, but as of earlier today WWE had decided on Cesaro. We’ll see.

FOX has floated the idea to WWE about having Jerry “The King” Lawler as a main part of their WWE studio show that will begin once SmackDown moves over in October. The feeling is that Lawler’s image & voice is a familiar one, thus something Fox Sports is looking for.

