Rumored Matches For Backlash PPV, WWE Planning To Push Jinder Mahal, Dean Ambrose and Renee Young Marriage

– According to Sportskeeda, Jinder Mahal is slated to be pushed as a ‘serviceable mid-card heel’ on SmackDown LIVE after being transferred to the blue brand in the Superstar Shake-up.

– At this point, there are only two matches that are currently rumored for the May 21st WWE Backlash PPV:

Randy Orton vs. Baron Corbin for the WWE Title

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles for the U.S. Title

– As previously noted, it became public knowledge that Dean Ambrose and Renee Young are a married couple. While they filed for marriage back in October 2016, a ceremony was reportedly just held this past weekend in Las Vegas. It’s unknown if there is any heat on Ambrose and Young but there is speculation about why WWE put them on separate brands right after their ceremony.