Here are the rumored matches for the March 5th WWE Fast Lane event coming out of Monday’s episode of RAW:

– Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship

– Sami Zayn vs. Chris Jericho for the WWE United States Championship

– Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

– Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

– Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson the RAW Tag Team Championship

– Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax