Rumored Matches For WWE Payback PPV

Even though Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho has been announced for Payback, the injury angle combined with Finn Balor pinning Owens might suggest that Jericho has already been written off storylines and Balor will face Owens for the title instead. With that being said, Jericho is still currently being advertised for the Payback PPV and is featured on the promotional poster.

Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins looks to be an obvious match for Payback since they were originally scheduled to have a match at Fastlane prior to Rollins’ injury.

Cesaro and Sheamus are now the #1 contenders for the RAW tag team titles but a match against the Hardys could take place on RAW and one of the teams gets moved to Smackdown Live.

Bayley is expected to have a big match on the card with the event taking place in her hometown.