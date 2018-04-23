Rumored Reason WWE Moved Samoa Joe To SmackDown Live

PW Stream, which is a Twitter account known to have given some scoops, is reporting that the rumored reason Samoa Joe was moved to SmackDown Live last week was to get him away from Roman Reigns.
The post adds that Reigns will be “running Raw,” and that the move to Smackdown will aloe Joe to play a bigger role. Joe is slated to face Reigns at the upcoming Backlash PPV event.
Per source: Samoa Joe moved to #SDLive to avoid Reigns. The two will have a match soon, however following that, Reigns, as expected, will be running #Raw. As such, Joe wouldn’t be a pivotal part of the show. WWE want him to play a big role — he wouldn’t be on Raw, hence the move.
