Rumored Reason WWE Moved Samoa Joe To SmackDown Live

PW Stream, which is a Twitter account known to have given some scoops, is reporting that the rumored reason Samoa Joe was moved to SmackDown Live last week was to get him away from Roman Reigns.

The post adds that Reigns will be “running Raw,” and that the move to Smackdown will aloe Joe to play a bigger role. Joe is slated to face Reigns at the upcoming Backlash PPV event.