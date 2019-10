Reddit user looselipsbackstage, who leaked an accurate format sheet of last week’s RAW prior to the show airing, noted that the following matches are tentatively scheduled for tonight’s Hell in a Cell PPV:

Ali vs. Randy Orton

Kabuki Warriors vs. Bliss/Cross for WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Up in the air: 8-man tag team match – Kevin Owens, The New Day vs. AJ Styles, The OC, and King Corbin (Will be following an episode of The KO Show)

Preshow match: Natalya vs. Lacey Evans