Rumored Title Match Confirmed For WWE Fastlane?, Update On The Rumored Card

The BMO Bradley Harris Center, which will host WWE Fastlane on March 5, released a video promoting the pay-per-view event and a United States Championship Match between Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn is being advertised.

This match has yet to be officially announced by WWE. Jericho successfully defended the United States Championship against Zayn on Raw this past Monday night.

Three matches have been confirmed so far for WWE Fastlane with Kevin Owens defending the WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg, Neville defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Jack Gallagher and Roman Reigns facing Braun Strowman.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defending their RAW Tag Team Championship against Sheamus and Cesaro and Enzo Amore and Big Cass is another match being discussed. There has been talk of possibly adding The New Day to the mix, which would make it a four-way match for the titles.

The announcement of these matches should be made in the next couple of weeks.