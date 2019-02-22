Rumored WWE Hall Of Fame Names, Xavier Woods Comments On Kofi Kingston

– Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following about more names rumored for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class:
Hearing that along with DX & The Hart Foundation, this years WWE Hall of Fame class may also include Tazz & Honky Tonk Man.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 22, 2019
– Xavier Woods commented on Kofi Kingston’s big push with the following message:
If you're late to the party, #NewDay has been repping that @TrueKofi will become the WWE world champion since our inception. It will soon become a reality. There is no bandwagon. There is no alternate truth. We are here for him and always will be. #KofiVsBryan
— #KofiVsBryan (@XavierWoodsPhD) February 21, 2019