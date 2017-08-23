Rusev and Lana Reportedly Ask For Their WWE Release

Current WWE SmackDown Live stars Rusev and Lana, have reportedly asked for their release from WWE.

According to Billi Bhatti of the Dirty Sheets Podcast, Rusev has been extremely frustrated with WWE SmackDown creative. When he initially returned to the company from injury at the beginning of summer, he seemed to be getting a WWE World Title push but it all changed with Jinder Mahal and was put in a Flag match with John Cena instead. Rusev also lost to Randy Orton in 9 seconds at SummerSlam.

Orton reportedly said that if he was in Rusev’s position, he would of asked for his release. Orton is also said to be unhappy with his position on SmackDown and wants to move to RAW.

Bhatti stated that Rusev doesn’t have any backstage heat in WWE and the company are making Rusev work the remainder of his contract, not granting him his release.