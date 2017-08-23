Rusev and Lana Respond To Rumors About Them Asking For Their WWE Release

As PWMania.com reported, there is a rumor going around that Rusev and Lana asked for their releases from WWE. Rusev has apparently been extremely frustrated with WWE SmackDown creative and asked for his release from the company. Both Rusev and Lana responded to the rumors:

Lana responded to the rumor with the following message:

That's called don't believe the pathetic villagers that pretend that they are "journalist" with real facts… hahahahah!!!! https://t.co/EfaoxRsdhJ — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) August 23, 2017

Rusev also commented on a rumor that he had an argument with someone in WWE’s creative team that was broken up by Road Dogg: