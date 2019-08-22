Rusev Calls Out Reporter Over WWE Contract Claim

Rusev has called out wrestling reporter Brad Shepard regarding his contractual status with WWE:

You need to make up your mind my dude https://t.co/LQw1lanPET — Rusev (@RusevBUL) August 22, 2019

How can you report when you have no idea !!!!!! https://t.co/JgWk3QDB2l — Rusev (@RusevBUL) August 22, 2019

As previously noted, Shepard has been accused of making up news stories by talents and fans in recent weeks.