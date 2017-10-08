Shinsuke Nakamura Hypes HIAC Match, Kevin Owens On HIAC, Rusev Cuts Promo On Randy Orton

– Above is video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Shinsuke Nakamura backstage at WWE Hell In a Cell as he prepares to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Nakamura comments on staying calm and relaxed to be himself for the match, and to enjoy this big opportunity.

– Dasha talks to Rusev about his match with Randy Orton in this new video from backstage in Detroit. Rusev says this is their rubber match and whoever wins tonight, wins at life. The Bulgarian Brute goes on to say he’s in his mode where he never loses.

– Kevin Owens tweeted the following on his Hell In a Cell main event match against SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon tonight: