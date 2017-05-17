Rusev Explains Why He Didn’t Appear On WWE SmackDown Live, Lana Comments On Training
– For those of you wondering why Rusev missed his promoted appearance on Smackdown Live this week, Rusev wrote on Twitter that he missed the show because he had to attend a hockey game.
Sorry #SmackDownLIVE I had to make the @PredsNHL game. See you when I see you.
– Lana posted the following update in regards to the training for the debut of her new gimmick:
Been at the @WWEPerformCtr training the last month & doing @WWENXT shows & haven't my handsome @RusevBUL in a month! I can't wait to see u❤️
