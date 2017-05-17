rusev

Rusev Explains Why He Didn’t Appear On WWE SmackDown Live, Lana Comments On Training

– For those of you wondering why Rusev missed his promoted appearance on Smackdown Live this week, Rusev wrote on Twitter that he missed the show because he had to attend a hockey game.

– Lana posted the following update in regards to the training for the debut of her new gimmick:

