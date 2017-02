– Rusev got a haircut and he is quite happy about it.

Check out this photo he posted today on Instagram revealing his new look.

@archerythebarber it's gone it's all gone!!!!! And I like it A post shared by Miroslav Barnyashev (@rusevig) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:09pm PST

– Extreme Rules takes place on Sunday, June 4 at Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena and you can purchase tickets to the show beginning this Saturday through Ticketmaster.com.

According to WWE.com, this year’s extreme event will feature Raw Superstars.