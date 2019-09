After being away from WWE television for several months, Rusev made his return on this week’s episode of RAW. You can check out footage from the segment below:

We were today years old when we found out that the REAL father of @MariaLKanellis' baby is… @RusevBUL?!?! #RAW @RealMikeBennett

We're still so confused. pic.twitter.com/63UY054L6E

— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019