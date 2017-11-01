Rusev On Facing AJ Styles Next Week (Video), Bobby Roode Hypes Survivor Series, Birthdays

– Above is video of Rusev talking to the WWE reporter backstage at last night’s SmackDown after his win over Big E. As noted, Rusev will face AJ Styles next week in England to determine who gets the final spot on the men’s Team SmackDown for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series.

Rusev doesn’t think it’s fair that he’s had to go through two matches to qualify but he’s The Super Athlete and he will keep jumping over or swimming trhough these hurdles that SmackDown Commissioner and Team Captain Shane McMahon keeps throwing at him. Rusev says he’s not happy about it, especially after he led Team SmackDown in the “Under Siege” attack last week. Rusev says he’s passionate about it and he’s sure of his abilities when it comes to getting the win over AJ next week. Rusev says as phenomenal as Styles is, AJ is still the size of his shoe.

– Former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks turns 39 years old today. Also, today would have been the 73rd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, who passed away back on September 17th.

– As noted, Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler in a 2 of 3 Falls Match on last night’s SmackDown to earn the 3rd spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. He joins Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura, with the final spot going to Rusev or Styles next week as noted above. Roode tweeted the following after the show on Team SmackDown becoming glorious: